Brooklet man faces rape charge following indictment

A Brooklet man turned himself in Wednesday after the Bulloch County Grand Jury indicted him on one charge of rape.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said Michael Shaler Morgan, 24, of Highway 80 East was indicted in December in connection with a July 2020 incident.

Akins said detectives began an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred at a Statesboro apartment complex on July 10.

“The adult female victim knew the suspect in the case,” Akins said. “Det. (James) Winskey was assigned and conducted interviews and submitted forensic evidence for testing. After testing was concluded, the case file was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for presentment to a Grand Jury.

A Grand Jury bench warrant was issued for Morgan’s arrest following the indictment and Morgan surrendered to deputies on Wednesday. He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he awaits further judicial action.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 South College Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Det. James Winskey at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.