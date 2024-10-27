By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Brooklet celebrates its 29th Annual Pumpkin Parade; Watch video of Friday's parade
Brooklet Elementary first graders Daly Hardin, left, and Kylie Cromley lead the class’s float and students along with teacher Megan Kitchens in the school’s annual Pumpkin Parade Friday morning in downtown Brooklet. - photo by Jason Martin

Brooklet Pumpkin Parade 2024

Brooklet Elementary School’s 29th Annual Pumpkin Parade, a fall tradition that brings the community together, spotlighted creativity and the joy of reading as it rolled through downtown Brooklet Friday morning.
By: Jason Martin

Students paraded in elaborately decorated pumpkins, transformed into characters from classic children's books. From "Charlotte's Web" to "The Magic School Bus," each pumpkin told a story. 

Sarah Sorel leads her class of second graders in Friday morning’s annual Pumpkin Parade. - photo by Jason Martin

Students paraded in elaborately decorated pumpkins, transformed into characters from classic children’s books. From “Charlotte’s Web” to “The Magic School Bus,” each pumpkin told a story. 

Third graders Ivan Ortega, front, and Davis Jones lead their third-grade class along with teacher Mandi Page in the Pumpkin Parade. - photo by Jason Martin

The nearly 800 Brooklet students marched down Parker Street in little red wagons along with their teachers, all dressed in themed costumes that brought the books to life.

Brooklet Elementary teacher Nicole Meeks leads her third-grade class in the Pumpkin Parade. - photo by Jason Martin

