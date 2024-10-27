Brooklet celebrates its 29th Annual Pumpkin Parade; Watch video of Friday's parade

Brooklet Elementary School’s 29th Annual Pumpkin Parade, a fall tradition that brings the community together, spotlighted creativity and the joy of reading as it rolled through downtown Brooklet Friday morning.

Sarah Sorel leads her class of second graders in Friday morning’s annual Pumpkin Parade. - photo by Jason Martin



Students paraded in elaborately decorated pumpkins, transformed into characters from classic children’s books. From “Charlotte’s Web” to “The Magic School Bus,” each pumpkin told a story.

Third graders Ivan Ortega, front, and Davis Jones lead their third-grade class along with teacher Mandi Page in the Pumpkin Parade. - photo by Jason Martin



The nearly 800 Brooklet students marched down Parker Street in little red wagons along with their teachers, all dressed in themed costumes that brought the books to life.