Brooklet celebrates its 29th Annual Pumpkin Parade; Watch video of Friday's parade

Brooklet Pumpkin Parade 2024Brooklet Elementary School’s 29th Annual Pumpkin Parade, a fall tradition that brings the community together, spotlighted creativity and the joy of reading as it rolled through downtown Brooklet Friday morning.
By: Jason Martin
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
Brooklet Elementary School’s 29th Annual Pumpkin Parade, a fall tradition that brings the community together, spotlighted creativity and the joy of reading as it rolled through downtown Brooklet Friday morning.
Students paraded in elaborately decorated pumpkins, transformed into characters from classic children’s books. From “Charlotte’s Web” to “The Magic School Bus,” each pumpkin told a story.
The nearly 800 Brooklet students marched down Parker Street in little red wagons along with their teachers, all dressed in themed costumes that brought the books to life.