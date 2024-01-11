Boro's Cody Rogers named an associate owner at EMC, Inc.

EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, announced Wednesday the promotion of Cody Rogers, PE, the branch manager for its office in Statesboro, to associate owner.

Rogers joined EMC in 2015 as a junior design engineer.

“Cody‘s dedication and hard work earned him a promotion to Project Manager in 2021, and he currently serves as EMC’s Statesboro branch manager,” said a release from EMC.

Rogers graduated Maga Cum Laude from Georgia Southern University in 2015, with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was part of the first graduating class after GS‘s program received ABET accreditation.

Outside of work, Rogers said he enjoys fishing, reading, gardening and loves to spend time with his wife Heather and their daughter Reagan.

Rogers has served as a past president of the ASCE Savannah Chapter and is currently an Industry Advisor to the ASCE Georgia Southern Student Chapter.

Additionally, he said he enjoys his current involvement with the Institute of Transportation Engineers, the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia, and the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce.

