Annual Rockin' Out Alzheimer's concert raises $132K

With A1A — the "Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band" — playing Friday to a sold-out Blue Room in Statesboro, the 12th annual Rockin' Out Alzheimer's benefit concert raised a record $132,000. It was the third consecutive year the event was sold out, according to a release, "demonstrating the community's strong support for the Rockin' Out Alzheimer's Disease Foundation and their fight against Alzheimer's disease."