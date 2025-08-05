By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Annual Rockin' Out Alzheimer's concert raises $132K
Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A attracts sold-out crowd to Blue Room
Rockin' Out Alzheimer's 2025
The Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A is shown performing Friday, Aug. 1, in the Blue Room for the 12th annual Rockin' Out Alzheimer's benefit concert, which raised a record $132,000 for the Rockin' Out Alzheimer's Disease Foundation. (SPECIAL)
With A1A — the "Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band" — playing Friday to a sold-out Blue Room in Statesboro, the 12th annual Rockin' Out Alzheimer's benefit concert raised a record $132,000. It was the third consecutive year the event was sold out, according to a release, "demonstrating the community's strong support for the Rockin' Out Alzheimer's Disease Foundation and their fight against Alzheimer's disease."
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter