Annual Farm Day brings down home fun, learning to students

Farm Day was held at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School on March 9 for the pre-K classes. The day was designed to teach the children about their community, and the importance of farms, animals and crops.

Pre-K students Claire Yorke, left, and Noah Rich pet Cody from Over the Top Performance Horse in Twin City. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Included as a part of the event were a butter making and cow milking station with student parent, Olivia Wiggins, a cow from Rolling Hills Ranch Longhorns with student parent Cole Meeks, and a visit from a pig and some baby goats from Little J's Farm. The students also got to test out some soap made from goat's milk.

Julia P. art teacher Elizabeth Anne Harrison created a barn for the pre-K teachers to use as a backdrop for pictures for students.

"It really is a mass team and community effort that is a really great experience for our students," said Brandi Bittner, one of the pre-K teachers and coordinator for the event.

"I'm super excited about our event this year, as we included our pre-school intervention students was well," she said, prior to the big day.

Nechell Boozer is the other pre-K teacher involved with planning the event, along with paraprofessionals Tousha Kendrick and Suzy Coyle.

The event has been held at area farms in the past, but due to COVID, the event was brought to the children at school. The teachers and parapros contacted local parents and volunteers in the community, asking for animals, farm equipment and learning stations, all to help create this special event for the children.

Memphis Butts, left, and Will Simonin have a hay fight while munching on their trail mix. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Student Haize Mincey, center, samples some fresh whipped cream from Olivia Wiggins, right, while classmates Nicholas Hendrix, left, Maddy Janitra, center left, and Clover Hendrick wait their turn during Farm Day for pre-K students at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Kalan Lamb, far left, Landon, Clarke, second left, and Cameron Coward get their pictures made by Deborah Edenfield and Crystal Clarke by the barn set. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





