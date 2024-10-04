After Helene, Zeta Tau Alpha reschedules the 'Pink Out' of Statesboro's downtown fountain

October is Breast Cancer Education and Awareness Month and the Zeta Tau Alpha Statesboro Alumnae Chapter will “Pink Out the Fountain” in downtown Statesboro on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 pm.

The annual event was scheduled for this past Monday, Sept. 30, but the lingering effects from Hurricane Helene caused the event to be moved.

The organization is inviting all breast cancer survivors, patients currently undergoing breast cancer treatments and families who have lost a loved one to come and participate. Everyone who attends will receive a small cup of pink dye to pour into the fountain.

“Our goal is to have everyone who has been affected by breast cancer come out and show unity within the community to fight this disease,” says Patricia Walden, president of the ZTA Statesboro Alumnae Chapter. “We will offer a prayer, recognize those attending and turn the fountain pink!”

The fountain will remain pink throughout October to keep the community mindful of the fight against breast cancer.

Also, the ZTA chapter at Georgia Southern University will provide pink lemonade as part of their “Think Pink Drink Pink” initiative. Along with the city of Statesboro, sponsors include Citizens Bank of the South, East Georgia Women’s Center and Statesboro Plastic Surgery and Med Spa.

Zeta Tau Alpha’s national philanthropy is breast cancer education and awareness. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. In support of engaging the community to celebrate survivors, recognize losses and increase general awareness, everyone who attends will receive a ZTA Think Pink ribbon to wear throughout the month of October.

Through local and national partnerships, campus and community initiatives such as “Pink Out the Fountain,” “Pink Out” games such as ZTA and Georgia Southern University’s “Tackle for a Cure” (October 12 in Paulson Stadium) and “Pack the House in Pink” (GSU’s Hanner Field House this spring), millions of pink ribbons have been distributed since 1992 by ZTA collegiate and alumnae members.

To learn more about Zeta Tau Alpha’s philanthropy, visit www.zetataualpha.org/foundation. For more information about the “Pink Out the Fountain” event, contact Alice Mathews at alicezta@frontiernet.net.



