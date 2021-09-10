43 colleges to be at Probe Fair Tuesday

All area high school students and anyone interested in learning about attending college is invited to the 2021 Probe College Fair on Tuesday at Georgia Southern University.

Probe is an annual program of college fairs and guidance counselor workshops that are held throughout the Georgia. The program is managed by the Georgia Education Articulation Committee, whose mission is to disseminate information and stimulate interest in post-secondary education for students in Georgia. Hundreds of colleges from across the nation attend Probe each year to reach thousands of Georgia high school juniors and seniors.

The event is set for 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Recreation Activities Center (RAC) at Georgia Southern. As of Friday, 43 colleges and universities from mostly Georgia and the southeast, but also Penn State and Purdue, are scheduled to have representatives at the local fair.

The Probe Fair is free to attend, but preregistration is required. Go to www.gaprobe.org and click on the “Registration” button. Find the Statesboro Probe Fair link and click there to pull up a registration form.