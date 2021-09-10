43 colleges to be at Probe Fair Tuesday

List of colleges planning to attend
➤ Abraham Baldwin
➤ Agricultural College
➤ Augusta University
➤ Belmont Abbey College
➤ Brewton-Parker College
➤ Charleston Southern University
➤ College of Coastal Georgia
➤ Columbia International University
➤ Columbus State University
➤ Dalton State
➤ East Georgia State College
➤ Full Sail University
➤ Georgia College & State University
➤ Georgia Southern University
➤ Georgia Southwestern State University
➤ Georgia State University
➤ Georgia Student Finance Commission
➤ Johnson & Wales University
➤ Kennesaw State University
➤ LaGrange College
➤ Mercer University
➤ Middle Georgia State University
➤ Pennsylvania State University
➤ Piedmont University
➤ Point University
➤ Purdue University
➤ Reinhardt University
➤ Savannah State University
➤ South Georgia State College
➤ South University
➤ Southeastern Technical College
➤ The University of Alabama
➤ The University of Alabama at Birmingham
➤ The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
➤ Toccoa Falls College
➤ Truett McConnell University
➤ Tuskegee University
➤ University of Mississippi
➤ University of North Florida
➤ University of North Georgia
➤ University of South Carolina Beaufort
➤ University of West Georgia
➤ Valdosta State University
➤ Wesleyan College
All area high school students and anyone interested in learning about attending college is invited to the 2021 Probe College Fair on Tuesday at Georgia Southern University.
Probe is an annual program of college fairs and guidance counselor workshops that are held throughout the Georgia. The program is managed by the Georgia Education Articulation Committee, whose mission is to disseminate information and stimulate interest in post-secondary education for students in Georgia. Hundreds of colleges from across the nation attend Probe each year to reach thousands of Georgia high school juniors and seniors.
The event is set for 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Recreation Activities Center (RAC) at Georgia Southern. As of Friday, 43 colleges and universities from mostly Georgia and the southeast, but also Penn State and Purdue, are scheduled to have representatives at the local fair.
The Probe Fair is free to attend, but preregistration is required. Go to www.gaprobe.org and click on the “Registration” button. Find the Statesboro Probe Fair link and click there to pull up a registration form.