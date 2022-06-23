4 from Bulloch graduate Leadership SE Georgia

Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program held throughout 10 coastal counties, concluded its 2022 programming with a focus on regional health and infrastructure.

Four Bulloch County residents were part of the 2022 Leadership class that consists of regional leaders from business, professional and civic organizations. They were selected to participate in a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth to build connections and learn collaboration skills that empower them to improve the region.

As part of the fifth and final session, which took place in Savannah Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chester Ellis welcomed the group.

The group then toured the Waters College of Health Professions building at Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus before a panel presentation by local stakeholders in public health.

The afternoon session included a private tour of Enmarket Arena, and a dinner was held at Trustees Garden with a discussion with Charles Morris about cooking healthy. Morris is the owner of Trustee’s Garden and Morris Multimedia, which owns the Statesboro Herald.

This year's graduates include Bulloch County residents Sharri Edenfield, Mandy Edwards, Alisha Erves and Peyton Fuller. Other graduates included Chris Barr, Darrell Boazman, Karen Bogans, Cherise Cartright, Dialo Cartright, Kristin Fulford, Ronnie Hall, Nick Harty, Col. Manuel Ramirez, Jen Roberts, John Robertson, Jason Smith, DJ Spisso, Travis Stegall, Julie Streit, Joe Tallent, Gena Taylor, Jessica Thomas, Sam Tostensen, Nick Westbrook, and Tre Wilkins.

Some class members from the 2020-2021 program, which was interrupted by the pandemic, joined the Class of 2022 to graduate as well.

“This is an outstanding group of LSEGA graduates,” said Jared Downs, LSEGA Board Chair. “The relationships we've seen develop between participants both professionally and personally over the five months of the program and the knowledge shared from guests will serve these leaders and our community well."



