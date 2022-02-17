Statesboro sisters signed to Tormenta's W League team

South Georgia Tormenta FC has announced the addition of Statesboro local sisters and Furman University midfielders, Isabella and Helen Gutierrez, to its inaugural 2022 W League roster, pending league and federation approval.



Additionally, 16-year-old sister Viviana Gutierrez takes on a development opportunity with Tormenta FC and will join the W League squad in training throughout the season, learning on and off the pitch in a professional environment.

“Sixteen years of age and this is the first chance I’ve had to play with both of my sisters,” Vivianna Gutierrez commented. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I know we will not only push each other to be the best player and person we can be, but our surrounding teammates will do the same.”

The South Georgia trio return to their hometown after growing up with Tormenta FC Academy, each excelling and developing with the club for over six years.