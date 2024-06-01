Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devil tennis team concluded a solid season going 20-6 and advancing to the state 5-A quarterfinals.

Helping to lead the way was the doubles team of Lindsay Collins and Annalisa Small who won the region this year and had an incredible overall record of 21-1.

“Lindsay is an extremely hard worker and consistently would stay after practice to continue to work on her game,” said Statesboro coach Brian Hall. “To have a 21-1 record this season with her partner Annalisa Small was an incredible accomplishment. Lindsay is very coachable and continued to get better throughout the season.”

“I think that this season went really great for our team,” Collins said. “Me and my doubles partner, Annalia had a great year. Without her as my doubles partner, we wouldn’t have excelled as much as we did throughout the season. The other players on the team did fantastic as well, especially considering that there was a lot of good competition within our region. I have made many fun memories with everybody on the team, and I will miss the seniors that are leaving.

“I started tennis in seventh grade because my friend, Annabelle convinced me to try out for the team. After playing on the middle school team for a couple of years, I realized that I wanted to keep on playing in high school. As my senior year quickly approaches, I can only hope that our next season will be as fun and exciting as this season has been.”