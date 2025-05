The Bulloch Academy track team was in Locust Grove last week for the GIAA Class AAA State Track and Field Championships held at Strong Rock Christian School.

Sophomore Adylee Davis, who owns the Bulloch Academy high jump record, took first place at the state competition, clearing 5'2".

Also, the 4x400 relay team of Ava Burns, Ginny Nutting, Brantley Claxton and Adylee Davis finished first in the state championship race, setting a new school record of 4:06.93 in the process.

Sophomore Adylee Davis took first place in the state competition with a leap of 5’2".