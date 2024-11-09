Bulloch Academy’s undefeated dream season continued as the Gators advanced to the GIAA Final Four with a 37-0 win over the St. Anne-Pacelli Vikings Friday night at Gator Alley.
Gators dominate, storm into state semifinals
