Dennard wraps up storied career at Bulloch Academy Chandler Dennard coaches the Bulloch Academy girls basketball team vs. Thomas Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 4. Dennard has announced his retirement. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff After nearly 20 years of coaching at Bulloch Academy Chandler Dennard recently announced he was retiring from coaching. Latest Time for 2024 Tormenta Local teams settling into baseball season Area squads entering region competition on the pitch Second half (and OT) surge powers Devils to victory