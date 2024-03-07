By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Dennard wraps up storied career at Bulloch Academy
BA Dennard
Chandler Dennard coaches the Bulloch Academy girls basketball team vs. Thomas Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 4. Dennard has announced his retirement. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
After nearly 20 years of coaching at Bulloch Academy Chandler Dennard recently announced he was retiring from coaching.