One precinct open for PSC election Tuesday

What if they held an election and no one came? That was nearly the case last month when only about 2.4% of Georgia's roughly 8.4 million registered voters cast ballots in Republican and Democratic primaries for seats on the state Public Service Commission (PSC), which regulates utilities. The low turnout likely will be even more dismal Tuesday when Democratic primary voters return to the polls to choose the party's nominee for the PSC's District 3 seat. With incumbent Commissioner Tim Echols having won the Republican nod to seek reelection in District 2 in last month's GOP primary, the Democratic contest in District 3 will be the only race on Tuesday's runoff ballot.