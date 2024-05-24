Obituary - Mrs. June Stephens Row

Mrs. June Stephens Row, 89, passed peacefully on May 23rd at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Ga.

Born March 11, 1935, June was the middle daughter of William and Susie Stephens.

Growing up in Bulloch County, she graduated from Metter High School in 1953, where she was voted “Most Popular” by her classmates.

In 1957, she married Don Row, the love of her life. Together they moved to Atlanta, where June’s commitment to fashion led her to a flourishing career in the fur trade.

Following many years of service, she retired as vice president of Robert Sidney Furs at the Atlanta Apparel Mart.

June was a past member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a faithful member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, Ga., where she was a member of the “Seekers In Faith” Sunday School Class.

Beyond that, she was an avid gardener and nature lover, as her backyard overflowed with azaleas and bird feeders. Her rooms were always filled with houseplants and pictures of her family.

By far, her greatest joy in life was found in her second career as “Gram” with her two grandsons, Andrew and William.

Mrs. Row is preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Merwin Don Row; her parents and her sister, Betty Ray Stephens Hendrix.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Scot Macrae; her beloved grandsons, Andrew and William Macrae; and her brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Helen Stephens of Register. She had several nieces and nephews and other family members that she loved dearly.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A graveside service honoring June’s life will follow at Eastside Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Thad Harvey officiating.

Pallbearers will be Rufus Hendrix, Eddie Stephens, Buddy Stephens, Robert Lindsey, Will Riner, Alex Threlkeld and Preston Brunson.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church Senior Adult Ministry, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

The family would like to thank the staffs at The Lodge at Bethany and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their love and care of June.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2024

