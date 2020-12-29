Obituary - Mrs. Joy Bennett Nutt

Mrs. Joy Bennett Nutt, age 85, passed away on Sunday, December 27th, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Sandra, under the care of Serenity Hospice.

Joy was born in Carrollton, Mississippi, on July 20th, 1935, to the late Mr. Clarence M. Bennett and Mrs. Mary Sue Ezell Bennett. She grew up in Carrollton and lived most of her life in Greenwood, Miss., where she and her husband Lee, met. She and her husband, Lee, later lived in Checotah, Oklahoma, for several years until recently moving to Statesboro, Ga.

Joy loved working in the yard, loved taking care of her animals and was a talented seamstress for many years. She was a strong woman with grit and determination.

The family gives special thanks to Dawn and Nita of Serenity Hospice for their excellent care and also to Victoria, J.J. and Nemo “Pussyfoot” at Sheltering Arms for their wonderful care and friendship in Mrs. Joy’s final weeks.

Joy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lee Nutt of Statesboro, Ga.; her daughters, Jenean Vanhooser, and her fiancé, Gary Underwood, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Sandra Nutt and her partner, April Shuman, of Brooklet, Ga.; her two grandsons and their wives, Steve and Stephanie Guest of Gulf Port, Miss.; and Brent and Courtney Vanhooser of Berthoud, Colo.; and two great-grandchildren, Breonna and Kaylyn Guest.

The graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Brooklet City Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Walthour officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County at http://www.statesborohumane.org/.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 29, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.