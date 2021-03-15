Obituary - Mr. Hershel Benjamin "H.B." Lanier

Mr. Hershel Benjamin "H.B." Lanier, age 94, of Statesboro, passed away peacefully on March 13 at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

H.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Aden and Eliza Lanier; two brothers, Alvin Lanier and Inman Lanier; and two sisters, Betty Lanier and Elizabeth Aspinwall.

Survivors include his wife, Doris, of 70 years; one daughter, Jenny Shuman (Monty) of Dublin, Georgia; two sons, Dale Lanier (Janet) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Don Lanier (Lisa) of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Jeff Shuman (Sara), Rod Shuman (Lindsay), Kaylee Lanier Coleman (Josh), Ashlee Lanier, Chad Lanier; eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Helen Ambrose; and four nieces and two nephews.

Mr. Lanier grew up in Nevils, Georgia. At age 18, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines and served during World War II. Upon returning home in 1947, he farmed until 1959, when he became a business owner. That business, United Furniture and Appliance Company, is still operational today by his son, Don.

He also owned numerous rental properties and because of that he met many students over the years.

Mr. Lanier always loved to work and his work ethic was to be admired. On the few occasions when he wasn’t working, H.B. liked to fish for crappie and tell others how to catch the big ones. He loved digging with his tractors and plows. He also enjoyed playing practical jokes on customers and family members.

He was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

The family would like to acknowledge the special care given to H.B. by Shelby Jean Pierce, Pearl Johnson, Alfreada Roberson, Cynthia Clay and the caring staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Also, special thanks to dedicated employee, Debra Bragg Barrs.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Shuman, Rod Shuman, Chad Lanier, Harry Dyches, Chris Client, Rusty Mallard, Ricky Nevil and John Martin.

Visitation was Monday, March 15, 1-2:30 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro.

The graveside service followed at 3 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or a charity of choice.

Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, GA is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 16, 2021

