Obituary - Mr. Bertram Leonard Holloway

Mr. Bertram Leonard Holloway, age 55, of Port Wentworth, Ga., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 15, 2021.He was a Bulloch County native but resided in Chatham County. He was born to Grace D. Safford and the late Archie T. Holloway on July 25, 1965, in Statesboro, Georgia.He grew up in Statesboro and was educated in the Bulloch County public school system. He was a 1983 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was a hard worker and mastered everything he put his mind to.He worked for ITT Grinnell Corporation for 15 years. He later moved to Hardeeville, S.C., where he was general manager for Shoney's restaurant for several years. He went on to work many years for Jaguar Land Rover. His final position was as mechanical lead technician for the City of Savannah, where he remained until his passing.He was a loving husband, father and son. To know him was to love him. The only thing he loved as much as his family was his race car and his love for street racing.He was known for going in and getting the job done and doing it quickly. His reputation will be remembered for many years to come.He was joined in holy matrimony to Kathey Steele-Holloway on October 6, 2017.He was preceded in death by his father, Archie T. Holloway; and his brother, Rodney W. Holloway.In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves to cherish his memory: his loving mother, Grace D. (Leroy) Safford of Statesboro, Ga.; his daughters, Christavier M. Littles of Statesboro, Ga.; Brittany G. Holloway of Swainsboro, Ga.; Ebony N. (Dominque) Holloway of Richmond Hill, Ga.; Lyndsey V. Ross of Atlanta, Ga.; and Helen A. (Charlie) Steele of Rincon, Ga.; 12 loving grandchildren and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.He will be continually celebrated and deeply cherished.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery (Greenwich Section). The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, masks and social-distancing are required at the walk-through viewing and the celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 18, 2021

