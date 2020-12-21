Obituary - Margery Laurette “Marney” Collins

Margery Laurette “Marney” Collins, age 76, died peacefully Wednesday, December 16, in the memory unit at Willow Pond Senior Care in Statesboro.A proud native of Delaware and a “cradle-to-grave” Episcopalian, Marney valued education and enjoyed connecting with friends from the human, animal and plant realms.She attended Queens College in Charlotte, N.C., on a full scholarship, earning a BA degree in English and French in 1965. Six years later, she received the MA in English at the University of Hartford in Hartford, Conn. She finished coursework and exams toward a Ph.D. in English at the University of Connecticut in 1983.Marney taught college students for more than 30 years, starting at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J., in 1980. To reach her music-major students, she designed English courses around musical periods such as Baroque. She later taught composition, technical writing, literature and a course in detective fiction at Rutgers University.She retired after stints at Augusta University and Georgia Southern University.Outside the classroom, Marney loved watching and reading about birds, especially the herons, hawks and songbirds around Willow Pond. She adored her blue-eyed cat, Gavin Jack, and was passionate about books, music, houseplants and happy hour.She completed the four-year Education for Ministry class at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro and participated for years in a weekly Bible-related book study group with her pals from Trinity.She was preceded in death by her mother, Margery Collins Gedling; and her maternal grandparents, Howard and Laura Collins, all of Wilmington, Delaware.She is survived by beloved friends who accompanied her to the end.A private memorial service will be held in January in the gardens of Trinity Episcopal.Donations may be made in Marney Collins’ name to the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County or the National Audubon Society.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Collins family.Statesboro Herald, December 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



