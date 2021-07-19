Obituary - Hoke S. Lee Jr.

Hoke S. Lee Jr., 79, passed away July 17, 2021, at Candler County Hospital.Born in Metter, Georgia, he was the son of Hoke S. Lee Sr. and Theda Madge Patterson Lee.Mr. Lee was a lifelong resident of Candler County and was of the Baptist faith.He was the owner and operator of Renegade Trucking in Metter, Ga.Mr. Lee loved the outdoors, especially riding his golf cart, and sharing his outdoor time with his horse, Peggy Lee, and his faithful dog, Lucky Lee.He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Deanna Lee; a son, Travis Lee.Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Danny Durden and Tracy and Timmy Holloway, all of Metter; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Lee of Sacramento, Calif.; five grandchildren, Smith Holloway, Seth Holloway (Jasmine), Zach Durden, Judsi Durden, and Gretchen Lee; two sisters, Cheryl Olliff of Metter, Ga.; and Gwen Smith of Canton, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service was held 11 o’clock in the morning, Monday, July 19, 2021, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.The family received friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



