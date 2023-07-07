Obituary - Annette Brigdon Cason

STATESBORO, Ga. – Mrs. Annette Brigdon Cason, age 73, died Thursday July 6, 2023, at her residence. The Savannah, Georgia native was a 1967 graduate of Savannah High School. Following her graduation, she attended Savannah Technical College.

Annette was employed with John Ranitz Attorney in Savannah for several years. She moved to Brooklet, Georgia where she resided for several years.

In 1983, Annette married Jimmy Cason and the two made their home in the Westside Community of Bulloch County.

Annette was employed with Georgia Southern University as the administrative assistant to Dr. Jean Bartels, in the School of Nursing. She retired following her employment from 1999 until 2016. Following her retirement, Annette enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Cason; her parents, Claude Edward Brigdon and Eilene Koelln Brigdon; a son Jeffery Cason and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James Abel Cason and Quida Tankersly Cason.

Surviving are a daughter, Sarah Rebecca Cason of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Carlos and Christine Cason of Decatur; a brother and sister-in-law, H.E. “Edward” and Judy Brigdon of Marlow; two grandchildren, Tyler and Eva Cason of Decatur; a niece, Dawn McDevitt; a nephew, Alton Brigdon and a great nephew, William McDevitt.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church with Elder John Scott officiating. The body will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Carlos Cason, Glenn Bailey, James Deal, Danny Woodrum, Chris Deal and Clint Nessmith.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2023

