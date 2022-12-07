Obituary - Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Josephine Starr “Jo” Callaway, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children, Starr and Sanders, and her dear friend, Cleve Davis.The Greensboro, Ga., native graduated from Greensboro High School and moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University).She was honored to be crowned Ms. Georgia Teachers College in 1951.She married her childhood sweetheart, Talmadge Sanders Callaway, in 1954 at the First United Methodist Church in Greensboro, Ga. They remained together for 66 years until his death in 2021.The young couple moved back to Statesboro in the late 50s and she began her teaching career in English at Statesboro High School, where she taught for over 30 years.Mrs. Jo was the picture perfect Southern lady! She loved her family and friends, and had such a sweet disposition.Mrs. Jo had a unique ability to find the true value of people she encountered.She was an avid estate sale patron and enjoyed collecting all types of valuables. Mrs. Jo was always willing to share her items with anyone and really enjoyed making a deal.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Richard Cawthorn Starr.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Starr and Randy Anderson of Statesboro, Ga.; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Sanders Callaway and Dana Callaway of Augusta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Callaway “Callie” Anderson (Judd) Skinner of Statesboro, Brittany Anderson (Austin) Breiner of Athens, Ga.; Patty Anne Callaway and Wesley Sanders Callaway, both of Augusta; three great-grandchildren, Blakely Breiner, Savannah Breiner and Anderson Skinner. Her beloved dog, Mr. P., also survives.A visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Lamar Callaway, John Rhodes Callaway, Frank Callaway, Wesley Callaway, Randy Anderson, Judd Skinner and Austin Breiner.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



