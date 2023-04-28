Whitesville grant hearing set for Tuesday

The City of Statesboro is considering applying to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of up to $1,250,000.



According to a release from the city, if awarded the grant, the city plans to use the funds for improvements in the Whitesville Community, including infrastructure enhancements, recreational park rehabilitation, and housing renovation and development. Two public hearings will be held to solicit feedback from residents on what they would like to see happen in Whitesville.

“We have an idea of what improvements need to be made based on feedback received from Whitesville residents over the past few years,” said Justin Williams, planning & housing administrator for Statesboro. “These public hearings are a chance to formally open the discussion for anyone who is interested in the future development and vision for the Whitesville Community.”

The first public hearing was held at Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church on Thursday. The second public hearing will occur in Statesboro City Hall council chambers on Tuesday, May 2 at 5 p.m.

Feedback gathered during the public hearings will help shape the city’s grant application.

Community members who cannot attend the meeting may share their input by taking a survey on the City of Statesboro’s website. To access the survey, visit www.statesboroga.gov/planning-development.

For questions or more information, contact the Statesboro Planning Department at (912) 764-0630 or by email planning.development@statesboroga.gov.



