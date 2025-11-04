Toys for Tots 2025 kicks off Thursday at Visit Statesboro

With the holiday season approaching, it’s time again for Toys for Tots campaign in Statesboro and Bulloch County.

The Statesboro Jaycees are again collaborating with the local Toys for Tots campaign and are inviting the community to the official kickoff on Thursday. The event is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. inside the Visit Statesboro office on South Main Street in Statesboro.

The public and area businesses are invited to the celebration, to donate new and unwrapped toys, pick up a toy collection boxes to have at your business, or pick up an application for your family.

The event is being arranged by area Toys for Tots Coordinator Willie Haynes, the Statesboro Jaycees, represented by Brian Mizeski and Kelsie Cobb, and Toys for Tots volunteer Hayden LaTulip.

“We are so grateful for those in our community who show up every year to make this drive happen,” LaTulip said. “So many children have toys on Christmas morning thanks to this effort.”

Last year, the Statesboro/Bulloch County Toys for Tots campaign was able to distribute toys to 707 children. Children received toys through not only the Statesboro Jaycees drive, but also through campaigns with the city of Statesboro and the Statesboro Family YMCA.

Applications

Applications to receive a toy for Statesboro and Bulloch County are available online at https://statesborojaycees.com/toys-for-tots.

Applications and all necessary documents must be submitted at Suite 1800 of the Outreach Center at 515 Denmark Street, on the following dates and times. Printed applications will also be available for pickup during these times:

• November 24-26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• November 28-29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• December 1-5, 8 a.m.-noon

A list of businesses and organizations in Statesboro and Bulloch County accepting toy donations will be updated regularly at https://statesborojaycees.com/toys-for-tots.

Bulloch County citizens who would like to volunteer, donate or request a toy collection box can visit https://statesborojaycees.com/toys-for-tots or email statesborojaycees@gmail.com.