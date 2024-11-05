Student removed from SEB Middle after knife found

A Southeast Bulloch Middle School student was taken out of school Tuesday after the student was found with a knife on campus.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, the student was found with a pocket knife that had a two-inch blade. Also, Greene said in the release that it is alleged the student used the knife to threaten two students.

“In accordance with the Bulloch County Schools Student Code of Conduct, the possession or use of a knife with a blade two inches or more requires a mandatory report to law enforcement,” Greene wrote. “As a result, school administrators immediately contacted SEBMS’s School Resource Officer Kailon Brewton, who conducted an investigation.’

Law enforcement removed the student from school and the student will be held accountable according to the law and the school district’s code of conduct, Greene said.

SEB Middle Principal Todd Veland notified the school’s parents of the incident with an email and telephone call via the school district's mass messaging system.

“Parents are asked to speak with their children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring any inappropriate items to school,” Greene wrote. “Students are also reminded, ‘If you see something, say something,’ which means to say something to a school administrator, teacher or trusted adult if they see suspicious behavior, unusual activity or potential safety concerns at school.”

Southeast Bulloch Middle is one of four middle schools in Bulloch County Schools. It has 845 students in grades six through eight.