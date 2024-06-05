Statesboro High drum major advances to next round on America's Got Talent

Phil Lewis, a former drum major with the Statesboro High School Marching Band, seized his opportunity on the America's Got Talent show Tuesday night on NBC, earning praise from all four judges. Celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell and Sofia Vergara all enthusiastically voted to send Lewis to Las Vegas and the second round of the show's competition.

All the judges offered praise for Lewis' athletic and entertaining performance that had the audience standing and cheering at the end.

Lewis now takes his baton-twirling skills to the second round and keeps his dream of the earning the top prize in the popular reality program, now in it's 19th season - a $1 million prize and a performing contract in Las Vegas.

He incorporates ballet, modern, jazz, ballroom and Afro-Caribbean dance styles into his performances.

Lewis currently lives and works in Salt Lake City, Utah as a dancer for the Hale Centre Theatre.

Prior to his Tuesday Performance Lewis posted the following on his Facebook page:

"Excited to announce that I will be the next baton twirler to be featured on America’s Got Talent! You can watch my audition June 4th at 8pm ET on @nbc!

Mark your calendars and share this with EVERYONE you know! It’s going to be EPIC!"