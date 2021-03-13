rel.-Church Calendar0313 2021

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Saturday

GOD TALKS will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road, with author Julie Lavender of Statesboro as speaker. Use side entrance.

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Program: Dr. Addie Martindale, assistant professor of fashion merchandising and apparel design at Georgia Southern University will address how what we wear has deep impacts on the environment around us. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted March 21 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Hermina Glass-Hill, MHP, coastal engagement associate of Georgia Interfaith Power and Light, as speaker. Topic, ““Exploring Water: Essential Source | Essential Symbol,” will call on us to explore water as an essential source and symbol for our lives and the future of the planet. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.