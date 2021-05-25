Optim-Tattnall earns low infection rate honor

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall recently was recognized as one of only 332 hospitals nation-wide to receive the best possible score of limiting catheter-associated urinary tract infections.

According to data from CMS' Hospital Compare website, the Reidsville hospital received a the lowest possible score of "zero."

Catheter-associated urinary tract infection, known as CAUTI, is the most common type of healthcare-associated infection, accounting for more than 30% of acute care hospital infections in the United States, according to the latest data.

It has been associated with increased morbidity, mortality, hospital cost, and length of stay. Every year there are 13,000 deaths associated with urinary tract infections and an estimated 449,334 incidents involving catheters, according to the latest data.

In total, 2,203 hospitals received a numeric calculation of the standardized infection ratio on data collected from January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.

“We are thrilled to have earned a perfect CAUTI score of zero,” said d Lora Duncan, Optim Health System’s chief of Nursing and Clinical Operations. “Patient safety is at the forefront of everything we do at Optim Medical Center-Tattnall emphasizing the significant amount of attention we place on achieving superior outcomes for our patients. We take great pride in the fact that patients choose to come to our hospital knowing they’ll receive outstanding care and are proud of our clinical team for another outstanding accomplishment.”

With a focus on orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal conditions, Optim Medical Center-Tattnall consistently receives recognition for its orthopedic and spine outcomes and patient safety.

Tattnall hospital is part of the Optim Health System network and includes a collaborative partnership with Optim Orthopedics, Spivey Orthopedic Clinics and other notable practices across the region.