Man wanted in Metter murder

A man was killed Thursday in Metter, and police are seeking a man wanted in connection to the shooting.

Officers were called to North Trapnell Street the evening of Thursday, June 18, where they found Metter resident Willie Cheley Jr., whose age was not immediately available, suffering from a gunshot wound, said Metter police Chief Robert Shore.

Cheley was taken to Candler County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, he said.

Warrants were issued for Juan Dwayne Johnson, 23, who also lives in Metter.

“Johnson has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault” and “should be considered armed and dangerous,” he said.

The suspect, a black male with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds, he said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Metter Police Department at (912) 685-5437, the GBI-Statesboro Field Office at (912) 871-1121 or 911.