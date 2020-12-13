Flyover at Paulson Stadium is highlight of Day of Patriotism

A group of seven World War II-era aircraft was flown over Paulson Stadium prior to Georgia Southern's game against Florida Atlantic University Dec. 5 as part of a Day of Patriotism.
The Day of Patriotism was made possible by sponsors Optim Orthopedics and Nine Line Apparel, along with the National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force, the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport Committee, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, the Commemorative Air Force Dixie Wing and the Statesboro Herald.
Prior to the event, visitors were given the opportunity at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport to get an up-close look at the aircraft, which included a P51 Mustang, P63 Kingcobra, F4U Corsair and several T6 Texans. The planes were piloted by the Commemorative Air Force Dixie Wing of Peachtree, Georgia.