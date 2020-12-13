By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Flyover at Paulson Stadium is highlight of Day of Patriotism
Pilots in the Commemorative Air Force Dixie Wing of Peachtree, Georgia synchronize their watches as they prepare to fly over Paulson Stadium before last Saturday's Georgia Southern football games against Florida Atlantic. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

A group of seven World War II-era aircraft was flown over Paulson Stadium prior to Georgia Southern's game against Florida Atlantic University Dec. 5 as part of a Day of Patriotism. 

While taking an up-close look of WWII-era aircraft at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport with dad Greg Kolovich, Coen Kolovich, above, takes a gander at some planes in the air during last Saturday's presentation by the Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force and Optim Orthopedics. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Day of Patriotism was made possible by sponsors Optim Orthopedics and Nine Line Apparel, along with the National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force, the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport Committee, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, the Commemorative Air Force Dixie Wing and the Statesboro Herald. 

Georgia Southern University senior Samantha Estep, 21, bottom left, and graduate student Kimberly Weot, 32, shoot video of the flyover.

Prior to the event, visitors were given the opportunity at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport to get an up-close look at the aircraft, which included a P51 Mustang, P63 Kingcobra, F4U Corsair and several T6 Texans. The planes were piloted by the Commemorative Air Force Dixie Wing of Peachtree, Georgia. 

Commemorative Air Force pilot Jeff Clark of Atlanta, rear, helps retired 23-year U.S. Navy veteran Anthony Tippins get to know the cockpit of a Navy VU-10. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

