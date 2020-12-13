Flyover at Paulson Stadium is highlight of Day of Patriotism

A group of seven World War II-era aircraft was flown over Paulson Stadium prior to Georgia Southern's game against Florida Atlantic University Dec. 5 as part of a Day of Patriotism. While taking an up-close look of WWII-era aircraft at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport with dad Greg Kolovich, Coen Kolovich, above, takes a gander at some planes in the air during last Saturday's presentation by the Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force and Optim Orthopedics. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Day of Patriotism was made possible by sponsors Optim Orthopedics and Nine Line Apparel, along with the National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air Force, the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport Committee, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, the Commemorative Air Force Dixie Wing and the Statesboro Herald. Georgia Southern University senior Samantha Estep, 21, bottom left, and graduate student Kimberly Weot, 32, shoot video of the flyover.