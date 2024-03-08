Engagement announcement - Agnew — Baker

Jennifer Lanier Agnew of Portal, Ga., and Samuel Matthew Agnew (Lakeston Muffler) of Statesboro, Ga., announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis Jade Agnew of Portal, to Dlyen Eugene Baker, son of Jamie Eugene Baker of Brooklet, Ga., and Jennifer Hodges Kearney of Statesboro, Ga.

Alexis is the granddaughter of Charles Robert and late Lori Lanier and Harriet Deloach and late Samuel Agnew. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Durward and Olene Lanier, the late Dallas and Lorene Waters, the late Robert and Marguerite Deloach and the late Charles and Nancy Agnew.

Alexis is a 2020 honor graduate of Portal Middle/High School and she is scheduled to graduate magna cum laude from Georgia Southern University with a BA in philosophy and a BS in psychology in May 2024. She plans to attend law school upon completion of her undergraduate studies and is presently employed as a legal assistant at Hall & Navarro, LLC, in Statesboro, Ga.

Dlyen is the grandson of the late Jesse Eugene (Baker Backhoe & Septic Tank Service) and Kathy Baker and the late Donna Davis Hodges. He is the great-grandson of the late Jesse Hinton and Katy Lou Baker, Gloria June and late George David Pevey and late Orbie Lewis Davis and Mildred Gay.

Dlyen is a 2016 honor graduate of Portal Middle/High School and a 2020 graduate of East Georgia State College with an associate degree in business. He is presently employed as a plumber at Real Deal Plumbing in Statesboro, Ga., and is working towards receiving his journeyman license.

The couple has planned to wed on June 8, 2024.

No local invitations will be sent. All friends and relatives are invited.



