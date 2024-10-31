Tom Couch, who after 20 years as Bulloch County manager is resigning effective Nov. 29, leaves with a list of accomplishments and, he says, no regrets. But he acknowledges that an upheaval in progress on the Board of Commissioners with this year’s elections has much to do with the timing.
Couch to leave as Bulloch County manager with list of accomplishments, ‘no regrets’
Steinmann considering interim role, but new commission board will hire permanent manager
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter