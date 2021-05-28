City seeking public input for downtown master plan

The City of Statesboro is preparing a master plan to chart a course for the future of Statesboro’s historic downtown and Blue Mile.

The plan will look at how to attract new businesses and residents to downtown, make it easier to walk and find a parking space, encourage appropriate new development, improve greenspaces and create a true gathering place for the heart of the community.

“Public input is needed to make sure that the Master Plan reflects everyone’s needs and ideas,” said Kathleen Field, City of Statesboro director of Planning & Development.

A community workshop is set for Tuesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library, 124 South Main St. The workshop will begin with a presentation introducing the master plan process and will include a series of guided, interactive discussions on the future of downtown.

"This initiative will set the development pattern of Statesboro’s downtown for the next decade and beyond,” Field said. “It is important that all interested stakeholders, whether they are residents, business owners, students, interested citizens or professionals, attend this meeting so that a collective vision can be determined."

Planning and design consultant firm TSW has been hired by the City of Statesboro to facilitate this process, which will also update the zoning regulations for downtown Statesboro. The process will last about a year and will include multiple opportunities for community input.

To learn more, visit www.downtownstatesboromasterplan.com.