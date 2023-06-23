Youth basketball camps return to Statesboro High

Statesboro basketball coach Lee Hill was a huge proponent in hosting youth camps over the summer. Since he passed away finding these camps has been difficult for parents. Earlier this month Lady Blue Devil coach Marty Holder decided to pick up the torch and try and continue the youth camps as he held a camp for are girls ages 5-12.

“Me being the girls’ basketball coach, and a girl dad, I noticed there weren’t a lot of chances for girls to get better over the summer,” Holder explained. “We decided to make it a girl only camp. We were concerned what kind of numbers we would have since it was only for girls, but the turnout was amazing. I feel like we have helped instill in them both skills and the confidence to continue to improve.”

Holder hopes to see the benefits down the road from giving some of the area girls an opportunity to improves their skills, but says it is also a chance for his players to understand a little about what he has to go through as they are helping to teach and coach the girls in the camp.

“We had many guest speakers who are head coaches in this area to try and give the girls different perspectives,” Holder said. “For our players they know these girls look up to them and they take pride in giving back. I also had a few of them come to me afterwards and apologize for how they may have taken to my coaching after having been on the other side of things this week at camp.”

In addition to hosting the tough clinic, Holder has been busy getting in as many games as he can over the summer to try and get his team some much needed practice against other quality opponents.

“We hosted our third annual summer heat team camp a couple weeks ago,” Holder said. “We brought in a few different trams from a little farther away this year as Early County and Mary Person came this year. We actually had a waiting list this year of teams wanting to get in because they know we run this very professionally and we are in a pretty good centralized location.”

Holder is playing in a few more team camps this summer as he tries to build chemistry and improve on last year’s record.

“Playing in the summer allows you to see what you are going to have and tweak some things while there is still time,’ Holder said. Once the season is upon you the games count. Over the summer you can use different lineups and get some younger kids who you may not know much about some playing time. Almost every school is working to get better during the summer so it is important to get as many games as you can under your belt.”

Statesboro will travel to Bulloch Academy for a scrimmage game Thursday at 3:00.