Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket baseball team is trying to battle for a state playoff spot.

The Jackets are currently among five teams trying to get the four spots and one of the reasons they are in this position has been the play of senior Parker Youmans. A defensive specialist in center field Youmans bat has heated up recently as he had the game winning hit in the Jackets 4-3 win over ECI.

“Parker has really been swinging the bat well recently,” said SEB coach Brandon Peterson. “He has really stepped up as a leader on the team with this being his senior year. Defensively he is a rock for us in centerfield. He has always been an outstanding outfielder who covers a lot of ground and is always dependable.”

“I started off the season kind of slow but I have put in a lot of work in the cages and it has been paying of recently as I’ve started hitting the ball,” Youmans said. “I have always worked hard on my defense and so far, I have no errors out there and things have gone well. I feel like we need to come out of the gates with more energy and I like our chances of making it to the postseason.”