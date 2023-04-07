Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil girl’s tennis team has wrapped up the number one seed going into the region tournament next week at Mill Creek Park.

One of the players that has helped propel the Blue Devils to the top seed is sophomore Naomi Feltman, who has been nearly unbeatable in her first two seasons at Statesboro.

“Naomi has played outstanding tennis since she stepped on the court as a freshman,” said Statesboro coach Brian Hall. “She is 33-1 over her first two years. She has worked hard on her serve and has been doing a great job of deciding when to play offense vs defense. The girls have really worked hard at improving their games and I think we are playing our best tennis right now.”

“I feel I have been playing some of my best tennis this year,” Feltman said. “I have been working on being the best teammate I can be. I could improve on having a more consistent second serve. The team is doing great this year and one of our big goals is to play well in the state playoffs.”