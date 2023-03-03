Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils are hoping that dropping down to Class 5-A will help the Blue Devil baseball team be able to make a run in the state playoffs.

One player the Blue Devils will be counting on this year is senior Landon Yates. Yates currently leads the team in hitting and pitched his way to a victory earlier this week against Benedictine.

“Landon has made huge strides this season,” said SHS coach Chris Bishop. “There has never been any doubt about his ability. He has had to deal with some things recently that have made him mature more in about eight months than most kids mature in six years. He is hitting the ball great and is batting nearly .600 and he is someone we can count on to start or relive if needed on the mound. He is also becoming a real leader for us.”

“I feel really good about our team and our chances this year,” said Yates. “I feel like defense and pitching are our biggest strengths. We are finally starting to barrel up some balls and we are ready to get into region play. I feel like my pitching has really improved and I am ready if they need me, and I am seeing the ball well on offense.”