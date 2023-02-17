Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gators boys basketball team has struggled for much of the season but seem to have pulled things together lately. The Gators are coming off an impressive 72-47 win in the opening round of the region tournament.

Leading the way for the Gators was sophomore Jackson Sheppard who poured in 39 points in the victory.

“Jackson has developed into an overall player this season,” said coach Zack Brackett. “On defense he is always communicating and has great hands to get in the passing lanes and is leading the team in steals. Jackson always causes problems for the opposing team on the offensive glass and since early January has been very good at setting up his teammates.

“Jackson has scored over 500 points this season and is averaging just under 10 rebounds a game. He has such a love for the game and it shows on the court by the passion he plays with every day.”

“The team chemistry throughout these past weeks has been the best it’s ever been,” said Sheppard. ”Everyone is understanding their role and playing great together as a team right now. I just try to help the team out to my best ability.

“I love our group of guys and really want to win with them. I’ve been working on trying to shoot the ball more efficiently and having a better field goal percentage.”