Tormenta notches first win of season

After a nearly four-month wait to get back on the field and a couple of near-miss draws, Tormenta FC is finally into the win column for the 2020 USL League One season.

Nil Vinyals struck twice in the second half and Tormenta vaulted into second place in the standings after notching a 2-0 victory over Orlando City B Saturday night at Erk Russell Park.

Tormenta (1-0-2) began its season with a pair of draws. After salvaging a point a week ago with a stoppage time goal against Chattanooga, Tormenta dominated the play against Richmond on Tuesday, only to walk away with a scoreless tie.

Saturday night started out with more of the same as neither Tormenta nor Orlando was able to notch major threats in the first half. But all of that changed in the 56th minute when Vinyals came through with a brilliant strike.

With Orlando’s defense collapsing into its own box, the ball was casually played to Vinyals well outside the 18-yard mark and outside of the left post. Vinyals saw the wide berth he was given and wound up, sending a right-footed rocket that glanced off the crossbar and into the net to put Tormenta on top.

Orlando tried to up the pressure after falling behind, but the Tormenta defense stood strong and Pablo Jara didn’t have to make a single save on a shot on net in notching his second consecutive clean sheet.

And as Orlando City pressed more players forward, Vinyals took advantage again.

In the 70th minute, Tormenta launched a quick counter-attack. Luca Mayr carried the ball deep downfield on the right side of the Orlando box before crossing right in front of the net. Vinyals met the smooth pass with a first-touch strike found the bottom left corner of the goal to all but seal the deal for the home squad.

Saturday’s victory capped a three-game homestand to begin the season for Tormenta. The squad has played its first three matches over just eight days and there isn’t any rest in sight as Tormenta travels to league-leading Greenville Triumph (S.C.) Wednesday for a seemingly early-season showdown that will actually serve as the quarter pole for Tormenta in its abbreviated 2020 schedule.



