Tormenta notches first victory of season

After a two-match scoring drought, South Georgia Tormenta FC finally broke through with a quality 3-1 victory against FC Tucson in Erk Russell Park. Two first-half goals from Joshua Phelps and Curtis Thorn solidified Tormenta FC’s lead early on, followed by Marco Micaletto’s cherry-on-top goal in the 88th minute.

The multi-talented Phelps, also the first player to sign a USL League One contract in 2018, opened up the scoring tonight just 10 minutes into the match, netting after a deflection for Tormenta FC’s first goal of the regular season.

In the 30th minute, defender Thorn doubled Tormenta FC’s lead, finishing after an incredible run into the box by German midfielder Adrian Billhardt.

FC Tucson’s Shak Adams stole Tormenta FC’s clean sheet just before halftime in the 45th minute. The away side had several chances in the second half, but Tormenta FC’s defense held them off.

In the 88th minute, midfielder Marco Micaleto called the game with a Goal of the Week-worthy shot, scoring the club’s third goal of the night following a pass into space by Kobe Perez.

Tonight’s Man of the Match, presented by Galactic Comics and Games, is forward Azaad Liadi. Liadi had an admirable performance versus his former team, impressing the coaching staff. The forward won 10 duels and nearly scored a goal of his own at the end of the match.

Tormenta FC now embarks on a two-match road trip to take on the Richmond Kickers followed by North Texas SC, two challenging matchups. The club will then return to Erk Russell Park to battle regional rival Greenville Triumph SC on May 22.