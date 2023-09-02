Tormenta drops costly match to Knoxville

All season long South Georgia Tormenta FC has struggled defending free kicks. Coming in to Friday night’s contest with One Knoxville, Tormenta had surrendered late goals off corner kicks in their previous two matches that turned what appeared to be wins in to draws as Tormenta tries to climb into the playoff picture.





Friday night saw that weakness bite Tormenta again, this time early in the match as One Knoxville scored off of two corner kicks in a three minute span to put Knoxville ahead by two in the first 15 minutes as they were able to shut down the hot Tormenta offense for a 3-1 win at Tormenta Stadium.





“We have a very clear achilles heel on set pieces,” Tormenta Manager Ian Cameron said following the match. “You can’t just put it down to structure because we tried a new structure tonight to give the boys a different outlook on it. So it really comes down to dna and character and determination to not conceding on set piece goals.”





“There’s a lot of things I love about this group. There’s a lot of promise in the group. There’s a lot of actions they make that we’re really proud of, but that achilles heel is just become so big that it’s costing us, over the course the course of the last two weeks, it’s literally cost us seven or eight points,” Cameron continued.





“It’s something that needs to be addressed in the here and now, but it’s also something that needs to be addressed in the recruitment of players who understand the importance of that and take pride in it because this group doesn’t quite take pride in that,” he said.





Knoxville jumped out early with a short corner kick to Callum Johnson who sent a line drive cross into the box. It found the foot of Kyle McDowell who touched it to Giovanni Calixtro.





Calixtro was able to turn and fire a low shot through the Tormenta defense and past a diving TJ Bush to put Knoxville ahead 1-0.





Three minutes later, Knoxville earned another corner kick from the right side and again played it short to Johnson. He touched it back to Derek Waldeck whose cross found the head of Jordan Skelton who was able to direct the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 Knoxville lead.





“We’ve just given away too many (corner kicks)” said center back Daltyn Knutson. “We’ve got to figure it out and how we’re going to combat it. We will. We’re going to work on it this week and we’ll come out next week better,” he said.





With that lead, Knoxville was content to sit deep and let Tormenta possess the ball, but they struggled the remainder of the half to create many scoring opportunities.





Perhaps South Georgia’s best chance in the first half came when Kazaiah Sterling was able to unleash a shot from 25 yards out that had no spin, causing it to act like a knuckleball in baseball. Knoxville’s goalkeeper was able to deflect it down but Kindsford Adjei was there for the followup. His shot went high as Tormenta would remain goalless in the first half.





Tormenta looked to respond shortly after halftime. In the 55th minute, Tormenta’s Nick Akoto crossed the ball into the box where he found the head of Sterling. He was able to flick it on, but there was no one there for South Georgia.





In the 63rd minute, Knoxville’s Rodolfo Castro elbowed Akoto in the chest, causing Akoto to fall to the ground. Once he got up, he took a few steps towards Castro and nodded forward at him. Castro fell to the ground as though he’d been struck hard and the referee issued red cards to both Akoto and Castro.





As the officials were sorting it out, Cameron stepped onto the field to ask for an explanation and shortly after that, while still discussing the call with the referee, he was also issued a red card and sent off.





“In hindsight, Nick’s got to learn that you don’t step forward. He did not make a motion to headbutt him. He stood forward and peacocked a little but. Their player took the opportunity to make a bit of a fool of himself and fall down to which the referee responded,” Cameron said of the situation.





“And then, because I was in the proximity of the area, I stepped on to the field to make sure that Nick stepped back and deescalated, but the referee took the opportunity to say I stepped on the field and saw that as a red cardable offense,” Cameron said.





“The part that is disappointing is that the referee committee continuously talks to us about ‘they want respect, they want respect, they want respect.’ On occasions like that what was happening? A mutual respect situation as you turn around and say ‘Hey, Ian, take a step back and then we can talk.’ So clearly, the respect is not two ways.”





“The pro organization that we spent a lot of money on dictate that the respect is one way and tonight is another example of an absence of the respect on the reciprocal side,” Cameron said. “So that leaves a little bit of a bad taste in the mouth, but I’ve got to learn, Nick’s got to learn and we’ve all got to move on.”





Knoxville extended their lead to 3-0 ten minutes later when a misplay near midfield left Knoxville on a breakaway. Jimmie Villalobos took the ball down the right side, drawing two defenders and then passing to Jake Keegan. Bush came out to cut down the angle, but Keegan was able to slide it past him for the goal.





Mukwelle Akale was able to get one back for Tormenta in the 82nd minute with a curling shot from 20 yards out, but it was too little too late as Tormenta was not able to mount a comeback.





Tormenta ended the night with 11 shots, five of which were on target. They also dominated possession by holding on to the ball for 66% of the game, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.





The loss drops Tormenta to eighth place with 32 points with only six games remaining. The top six teams qualify for the playoffs with the sixth place team, Forward Madison, sitting on 37 points with eight games to play. Greenville also has 37 points with seven games remaining.





“You got six games left. That’s not much,” Akale said. “Every game is a final now. Ninety minutes, go your hardest.”





Akale said unlike previous weeks of the season where the team had two or three matches in a week, now Tormenta has one game a week to close out their season.





“Just leave it all on the pitch for the last six 90s we have and see what happens. That’s the best we can do,” he said.





Tormenta travels to face Northern Colorado on Sunday, September 10.



