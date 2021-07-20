Tormenta 2 into conference finals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three years removed from being knocked out of the USL League Two Playoffs by The Villages SC, South Georgia Tormenta FC 2 got its revenge. Taking on the Florida side once more on Sunday evening, Tormenta came out on the winning end, earning a 4-2 victory after extra time at TowneBank Stadium in Newsport News, Va. to progress to the League Two Southern Conference Final.







Entering the match on a six-game win streak, TFC 2 started off hot. In the sixth minute, Leroy Enzugusi's long throw-in was cleared to the feet of Alexis Ledoux, who hit a strike into the back of the net. Four minutes later, the South Georgia side doubled its lead, as Owen Green played a neat pass into the feet of Jordan Jowers, who fired a low shot right between the goalkeeper's legs.





The game was far from over though, as The Villages SC — first-place finisher in the 2021 Southeast Division — fought its way back into the match. Nazar Debutat hit a great shot by Drew Romig for the Florida side in the 21st minute, and the team would equalize TFC 2 with a strike from Leo Paiva.





The teams finished even after 90 minutes and after 15 minutes of extra time, the match seemed destined for penalty kicks. But TFC 2 found a breakthrough goal in the 112th minute. After being substituted on in the 110th minute, Tormenta FC Academy talent Brittain Gottlieb flicked the ball across the six-yard box to Hattabiou Barry, who calmly finished the chance in front of goal.





With The Villages SC pressing forward for a late equalizer, Gabriel Rodriguez took advantage of a mistake by the goalkeeper and added one of his own to the scoreline to secure the result.





Tormenta FC 2 will host South Atlantic Division winners North Carolina Fusion U23 in the Southern Conference Final on Friday at 8 p.m. at Erk Russell Park. Tormenta will also play host to the Eastern Conference title game between West Chester United and the Western Mass Pioneers at 5:30 p.m.