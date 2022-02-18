Statesboro wins first region title since 2017

The Statesboro basketball team has been on the losing end of at least three post-season buzzer beaters over the past five years. Thursday night the Blue Devils finally got a chance to celebrate a last second victory as Kam Mikell’s putback went in the net as the final buzzer sounded and the Statesboro Blue Devils escaped with a 54-52 win in capturing their first region title since 2017.

The Blue Devils have played for the region championship in each of the last five years with two of those championship games seeing the Blue Devils lose at the buzzer. Thursday Statesboro’s only lead came with 1:50 left in the third on a three pointer by Albert Mikell. The only other time they led was at the buzzer on the game winning shot by Kam Mikell.

“I know Kam hit the shot but I just can’t help thinking Lee Hill helped that one in before the buzzer,” said an exhausted Statesboro coach Keith LeGree after the game. “It so special to win a region championship, believe me I know. This is a game these guys will remember the rest of their lives. I am so proud of how they battled through adversity once again and came back to win this one.”

Statesboro actually trailed 52-49 with less than 40 seconds remaining when Albert Mikell came off a Tim Taylor screen and buried a three pointer to tie the game at 52-52 with 36 seconds left. Effingham would call a timeout with just under 17 seconds left and put the ball in the hands of their leading scorer Keon Wallace. Wallace spun free, but his shot hit nothing but the backboard and the outlet went to Ballard. His shot was partially blocked and well short but Mikell caught it in, adjusted on mid air and banked it home as the buzzer sounded and the place went nuts.

“I just want so badly to help continue coach lee Hill’s tradition of excellence here at Statesboro,” said LeGree. “I am trying to get these guys to get that winning attitude and feel like they should beat anyone we step on the floor to play. That was such an amazing play Kam Mikell made at the end of the game and also Albert Mikell and Leslie Black were both warriors out there tonight too.”

Some of the adversity Statesboro battled through was an ankle injury that happened early in the first quarter as senior Albert Mikell rolled his ankle and played with a limp the rest of the game. It didn’t seem to affect his game though as he led all scorers with 23 points including nine points in the fourth quarter.

“Big time players step up in big time moments and that what you saw tonight,” said LeGree. “Leslie Black kept us in the game especially in the first half, and then Albert as a senior showed how much this game meant to him. He was hurt but he wasn’t going to let that prevent him from battling for the region championship. He took a couple aspirin at halftime and I know he was hurting but he didn’t want to come out and I’m so proud of him.”

Mikell led the way with 23 points while Black added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Keon Wallace led Effingham with 14 points. The Blue Devils managed the win despite being only 6-15 from the free throw line. Up next the Blue Devils will be at home for the opening round of the Class 6-A playoffs against an undetermined foe Tuesday night.