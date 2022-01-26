Statesboro sweeps South Effingham

The Statesboro Blue Devils had no problem with the visiting South Effingham Mustangs as they completed a region sweep winning the girl’s game 66-46 and the boy’s won 77-36.

The Lady Blue Devils opened up 28-23 halftime lead and then went on a 19-9 run to pull away in the third quarter. Alyssa Staten led the Blue Devils with 17 points while Reya Johnson added 16 points, all in the second half. The win improves the Lady Blue Devils record to 16-3 overall and 7-2 in region play.

“I relay liked the way we played out there tonight,” said Statesboro coach Marty Holder. “Our defense was pretty solid and that started our offense. We continue to get players back and with that I can have more players to rotate in and I feel like our depth is really helping us lately.”

The Statesboro boys led 39-23 at the half and then pulled away in the third quarter outscoring the Mustangs 21-3. The Blue Devils were hot from behind the arc as they had 10 three pointers in the game.

We did a good job of working things inside out,” said Statesboro coach Horace Harvey. “We got good looks from outside and we took good shots. When they came out to guard us we did a good job of punching it inside and taking advantage of our size.”

Albert Mikell led the Blue Devils with 21 points on seven three pointers. Leslie Black added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Tim Taylor and Willie Ballard each chipped in with 10 points. Statesboro improves to 17-3 overall and 7-2 in region play. Up next the Blue Devils travel to Richmond Hill Friday for a 6:00 start in the girl’s contest.