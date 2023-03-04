Statesboro sweeps seasons series from Benedictine

The Statesboro Blue Devils assured themselves of taking this week's series against last year’s state runners up in the Benedictine Cadets winning Tuesday 3-2 in Savannah, and duplicating the score Thursday in Statesboro 3-2 again.







The Blue Devils came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, and then plated the winning run in the bottom of the fifth as a sacrifice fly from Avery Newton brought Landon Yates in from third.





“We beat their guy who is committed to North Carolina on Tuesday and I think this guy tonight was at least as good if not better,” said coach Chris Bishop. “These are collegiate level arms and we beat them which should give us some confidence. I thought we also did the other things you have to do to beat a great team and that is play defense and pitch.”





Blue Devil ace pitcher Dylan Gronfeld was starting his first game of the season and was a little rusty out of the gates. After surrendering an RBI double to Landon Ludwig, and an RBI single to Mason Diamond Gronfeld loaded the bases with only one out. Shortstop Avery Newton helped him out of the inning by turning a double play. The Cadets would not score another run.





“You could tell Dylan was a little off his game early on,” Bishop said. “He was throwing strikes, but they knew he was throwing strikes and they were jumping on them. I felt like after that first inning he made them swing at balls out of the strike zone and was much more in command. I also thought Brian Deal did a great job coming in and getting the save.”





The Blue Devils finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth as Drew Yawn doubled down the left field line bringing in Newton from second. The next batter was Bruce Yawn and he brought his cousin home with a double to right-center tying the game at 2-2.





In the fifth Landon Yates reached on an infield single. He advanced to second on a balk, and took third on a wild pitch. Newton hit a pop up to center and Yates hustled home with wat proved to be the winning run.





Gronfeld ended up throwing five innings, giving up only three hits and two runs while striking out two. Deal pitched the last two innings earning the save as he allowed only one hit and recorded three strikeouts.





Drew Yawn led Statesboro at the plates going 2-3 with a pair of doubles.





On Friday night, the Devils finished off the sweep of Benedictine in style. Statesboro scored 10 runs in the fourth inning and notched an 11-0 mercy rule win after five innings.