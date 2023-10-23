Statesboro loses heartbreaker to Bradwell 28-25

Emotions in sports can be like a race car, you want to push it to the limit but too much can blow an engine or in the case of the Statesboro vs. Bradwell game Friday night can blow a lead. The Blue Devils took a five-point lead with just over three minutes left in the game, but would commit three personal fouls on Bradwell’s final drive. The Tigers scored with just over a minute to play in the game and won 28 to 25.

For the third straight game, Statesboro committed five or more personal fouls but they still had a chance to escape with a victory. Bradwell was faced with a fourth and eight from the Statesboro nine-yard line with just over a minute left in the game. Quarterback Christopher Garrett scrambled around and was hit at the five-yard line but managed to lunge ahead just enough for a first down. He scored on the next play and they converted a two-point attempt to give themselves a three-point lead. Statesboro would only get as far as midfield before time expired.

“We have to do a better job of making plays and getting off the field,” said SHS coach Matt Dobson. “We have to coach harder and play better. I felt like Kam Mikell really battled out there and put us in a position to win. A lot of kids played hard, but we but we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch.”

With just over seven minutes to play in the game and facing third and eight Garrett found an open Eric Concepcion for a 51-yard touchdown to take a 20-19 lead.

Statesboro was able to answer as quarterback Kam Mikell helped lead the Blue Devils down the field picking up a first down rushing on a fourth and seven. Mikell capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give Statesboro a 25-20 lead as the two-point conversion failed.

On the ensuing kickoff Kaire Johnson returned the ball to midfield. Statesboro was whistled for a personal foul moving the ball to the Bradwell 35. Another personal foul was then thrown while Dobson was getting clarification on the first penalty. Statesboro ended the game with 15 penalties for over 120 yards.

“It’s inexcusable,” Dobson said. “We have to get things cleaned up and be better. We still control our destiny and we have to go out there and win one of the last two games we play.”

For the second straight game, the Blue Devil defense allowed their opponent to score on their first offensive play of the game as Garrett hit a wide open Tyon Jones for a 63-yard touchdown. In the second quarter the Tigers added a 10-yard Garrett touchdown run to increase their lead to 13-0.

Statesboro had been held without an offensive touchdown for four games, but finally broke through with just over two-minutes left in the second quarter. Looking for a spark Dobson called for a fake punt from midfield and Ty Chambers picked up 20 yards to the Bradwell 32-yard line.

Chambers then capped the scoring drive with a nine-yard touchdown run on fourth and one. The Blue Devils faked the extra point kick and Jovon Gibson scored to cut the lead to 13-8. On the ensuing kickoff the Tigers bobbled the ball and freshman Nykie Young recovered for the Blue Devils at the 22-yard line.

After having a touchdown pass from Mikell to Raylin Grant called back for an illegal player down field Statesboro faced fourth and eight and Mikell hit a streaking Kyan McCollum for a 32-yard touchdown. Mikell took the two-point conversion in to give Statesboro a 16-13 lead.

With just over 30 seconds remaining in the half the Blue Devils blocked a Bradwell punt and recovered at the 20-yard line. Keith Howard added a 39-yard field goal as time expired to extend the Blue Devil lead to 19-13 at the half.





Neither team scored in the third quarter. Kam Mikell ran for an apparant 80-yard score, but it was called back due to a holding penalty against the Blue Devils.

Statesboro ended the game with 155 yards rushing and 99 yards passing. Bradwell had 148 yards rushing and 192 yards passing.

The loss drops Statesboro to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in region play. Statesboro could still make the state playoffs as they have Ware County next Friday and Jenkins to end the regular season at home Nov. 3.