Statesboro Golf competes in area championship

The Statesboro golf team hosted their area golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at Forest Heights Country Club. The Blue Devil boys were able to place fourth and will next move on to sectionals at Okeefenokee Country Club in Waycross May 9.

The Blue Devils were led by Evan Avret who placed sixth overall with an 80 while Drew Prosser fired an 83 which was good for a tie for tenth place.

“I would say top to bottom we didn’t play our best,” said coach Michael Edwards. “I told them before the tournament that regardless of what they shot, I was proud of them and to just give it their best effort and have fun. Two of our guys weren’t even on the team last year and have never played in a tournament like that but they gutted it out coming down the stretch. I just kept reminding them to stay focused and that every shot counts.”

“Evan and Drew would say they didn’t play as well as they wanted but they did what we needed them to do as far as putting up a couple of good numbers,” Edwards said. “I was really proud of them. We have a young team with six of our nine returning next year. I hope we can continue this momentum for the rest of the year and into next year for sure.”

The Bulloch Academy Gators wrapped up their state competition Monday in Thomasville at Glen Arven Country Club where they placed fifth out of 18 teams with a team total of 317. The Gators were led by Griffin Garvin who shot 70 to place third individually and was named All-State. Gator eighth grader Grant Odom fired a 75 while Kellen Daly shot an 85, Zach Crooms had an 87 and Wyatt Keel an 88.

“They worked hard all year and just kept believing in themselves and I am very proud of what they accomplished,” said Gator coach Walt Garvin. “Coming in I had told them a top five finish would be great for us and they finished fifth. Griffin got off to a tough start but birdied three of the last four holes to place third against a very strong field. I also thought Grant did a great job shooting a 75 out there as an eighth grader. We have a lot of talent coming back and I am excited about next year.”

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets host the region at the Georgia Southern University course May 4.