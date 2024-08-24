Statesboro football defeats Veterans 21-10

Friday night at Womack Field the Statesboro Blue Devils showed progress from a tough 23-18 season opening loss to SEB a week ago. In an up-and-down game they jumped out to a 9-0 halftime lead only to see that slip away as Veterans came back to take a 10-9 lead into the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils were then able to do what they weren’t last week against Southeast Bulloch and completed a come back outscoring the Warhawks 12-0 in the fourth and picking up a 21-10 victory.