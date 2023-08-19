Statesboro falls in season opener 21-o at Glynn Academy

If you turn the ball over five times in a game, chances are you are not going to win. The Statesboro Blue Devil defense forced five Glynn Academy turnovers Friday at Glynn County Stadium, the trouble is the Statesboro offense had five turnovers as well including a pick-six as the Red Terrors spoiled Statesboro coach Matt Dobson’s head coaching debut handing the Blue Devils a 21-0 season opening loss.

“I felt like our defense did an incredible job and played great,” Dobson said. “You can’t turn the ball over like we did tonight at this level and expect to win football games.”

The Blue Devils actually out gained the Red Terrors by eight yards in the game. Glynn Academy rushed the ball for 93 yards and passes for 67. Statesboro rushed for 72 yards and passes for 96. Glynn scored only one offensive touchdown, but also scored on an interception and on a punt return.

The Blue Devils defense forced turnovers on the Red Terrors first two possessions. Amontrae Bradford delivered a hard hit knocking the ball loose and Nigel Delaunder recovered. On their next series Kam Mikell made a leaping interception in the end zone to stop the next Glynn Academy drive.

The Red Terrors put a nice drive together on their next possession and capped it off with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Schueneman to Georgia Tech commit David Prince for a 7-0 lead.

It looked as though that score may hold up into halftime, but with just over 1:30 left in the half Blue Devil quarterback Bruce Yawn was picked off at the Glynn Academy 26-yard line by Ryan Young who got outside and raced the rest of the way untouched for a 74-yard touchdown as Glynn Academy opened up a 14-0 lead.

Statesboro was able to get a good return along with a couple of pass interference calls, and a personal foul as they advanced to the Glynn 12-yard line. With time winding down Yawn fought his way down to the 3-yard line and raced back to get off a final play, but he would be intercepted in the end zone by Willie Butler and the score remained 14-0 at the half.

The Blue Devils first two offensive possessions of the second half both ended in interceptions. The defense came through with a fumble recovery, but the offense was unable to capitalize and was forced to punt. The punt by Keith Howard drove Butler back to his own 12-yard line where two defenders over pursued allowing Butler to get outside where he showed his speed outracing the Blue Devil coverage team 88-yards into the end zone for the final points of the night.

“I am proud of our guy’s effort,” Dobson said. “We fought till the end and even blocked a punt in the final few minutes. I think we can still be a really good football team but we have to clean up some things between now and next week.”

Statesboro plays Southeast Bulloch Saturday at 9:00 in Paulson Stadium as part of the annual Erk Russell Classic.