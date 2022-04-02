Statesboro Baseball drops series to Effingham County

Friday wasn’t just the rubber game of a three-game region series between Statesboro High and Effingham County, it was also the inaugural Simmons Cup and it was held at Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements stadium.





The game was hosted by the Simmons Strong Foundation in memory of former Blue Devil and Rebel coach Jim Simmons. The game went back and forth until the Rebels pulled away in the seventh with three runs and went on to take the series and the Simmons Cup by a score of 6-2.





The Rebels broke open a 3-2 game with four runs in the seventh. Starting pitcher Thomas Ponder was hovering at about 100 pitches entering the top of the seventh and walked the first two batters. He was replaced by Mathis Lanier and with runners on second and third a squeeze bunt by Griffin Howe made it 4-2.





With runners on first and third the Rebels tried another squeeze but a ball saw the runner from third break and no swing at the plate. The Blue Devils had him in a rundown but threw the ball away allowing him to score for a 5-2 lead. A routine fly ball to center was then misjudged allowing the final run to score. The Blue Devils were unable to respond in the seventh off of Mason Mock and lost their first region series of the season.





“They were able to execute in situations that we were unable to do,” said Bishop. “We didn’t get any bunts down and they did. We knew they were going to throw the breaking ball when we tried to bunt and we still popped it up. We have had some injuries and they took advantage of the areas we had folks that weren’t as familiar with in and that hurt us as well. The good thing is we get to come back next week and win another series and put ourselves back in a good position.”





Statesboro was able to start the scoring in the second as with runners on second and third Avery Newton drove a single into right field and both runners scored for a 2-0 Statesboro lead.





The Rebels came back to tie the game in the top of the fourth as a deep fly ball to right by Caden Kessler just fell into fair territory. Both runners scored and the Rebels tied the game at 2-2. Trent Newberry gave Effingham the lead in the fifth as with a runner on third his fly ball to left field fell a few feet in fair territory and the Rebels took a 3-2 lead.





The Blue Devils had a great chance to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. With no outs and the bases loaded Jordan Fennell hi a ground ball back to the Mock who fired home for the force out and catcher J.D. Coleman was able to throw Fennell out at first for a double play. The Blue Devils loaded the bases again, but Avery Newton flew out to center for the third out.





“Things kind of fell apart for us in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh,” said Bishop. “When you leave the bases loaded with no outs and can’t get a run home that is tough. I feel like that inability to score carried into the seventh and we got sloppy in the field too. Hopefully we can rebound from this next week.”





The good news to come out of the game was the Simmons Strong Foundation was able to raise $3,274 which will go toward a scholarship in the name of Jim Simmons.





“We always have to remember that there are more important things than a baseball game,” said Bishop. I am grateful we were able to raise money in Slim’s name and it’s an honor to be associated with anything that will support his foundation.”